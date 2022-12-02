Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Joe Thomlinson is joined by Dharmesh Sheth and James Allcott to look ahead to England’s huge knockout game against Senegal on Sunday…

Rashford or Saka vs Senegal? | Great selection headache! | Will Maguire leave United?

Part One | Dharmesh Sheth picks his expected side to face Senegal, discusses Gareth Southgate’s future and whether Harry Maguire will remain at Manchester United after the tournament.

Part Two | James Alcott describes his experience of the tournament so far and enjoying the contrasting playing styles of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He believes a possible quarter-final against France would be “career-defining” for Gareth Southgate.

James Allcott told the Sky Sports World Cup podcast that Kylian Mbappe could be even more frightening at the next World Cup



