LTA and Podium Analytics partner to address injury in youth

We have today announced a long-term partnership with Podium Analytics (“Podium”), the NGO and charity committed to reducing injury in sport, to understand and address the impact of injury in youth tennis.

The partnership will see an initial focus on research into the development experience of young players (10-18-years-old) across our Regional Player Development Centre (RPDC) network and National Academies, and will seek to understand the impact of issues such as the growth spurt, workload, and mental health and psychological wellbeing on the participation, performance and injury experience of young players.

Podium Analytics is an NGO, registered as a charity (England, Wales and Scotland), with a vision to create a safer world of sport. Founded by Ron Dennis CBE, its mission is to significantly reduce the incidence and impact of sports injury, with a focus on 11–18-year-olds. Podium’s team is made up of hand-picked specialists with proven expertise in business, academia, science, technology and sport, who share in a sense of responsibility for shaping a safer legacy for sport.

Michael Bourne, Performance Director at the LTA, commented: “Understanding and positively influencing the tennis experiences of our young players, at such a seminal age, is vital. Our partnership with Podium builds on our 2022 review of our Regional Player Development Centres, and will deliver further significant insight into the challenges and opportunities faced by young players, their parents and coaches – providing transferrable learnings for our other tennis environments and even other sports. Expanding to young adults in due course, we will also be focusing on optimising education and communications relating to injury prevention and recovery so that more players can reach their potential.”

Andy Hunt, CEO of Podium Analytics, added: “Reducing injury in youth sport and ensuring the best possible participation experience is at the heart of our collaboration with the LTA. We look forward to working in close partnership with the LTA in delivering research, insights, and in supporting programmes that help ensure more players can enjoy playing tennis throughout their life.”

Podium recently announced Tim Henman OBE, former British professional tennis player and member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Board, as a Podium Athlete Ambassador.