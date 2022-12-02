Luis Suarez attacks FIFA over family incident after World Cup





Luis Suarez has hit out at FIFA for preventing him from seeing his family after Uruguay’s devastating World Cup exit in Qatar. The South American side had looked destined to qualify in second place behind Portugal before the group leaders conceded a stoppage-time goal against South Korea that saw the 2002 hosts leapfrog Uruguay to qualify for the last 16.

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the all important winner for South Korea – meaning Uruguay still needed one more despite leading Ghana 2-0. Suarez's side saw two huge penalty shouts turned away by the officials, sparking furious scenes at the full-time whistle. The former Liverpool and Barcelona frontman broke down in tears after Uruguay received their fate but things would still get even worse for the forward, who explained his anger and sadness to TV station TeleDoce. He said: "I feel sadness and disappointment. My son is also leaving the stadium with the image of that sadness, so for a father it is difficult, but he has to face the situation that he has."

Replays showed the Ghanaian managed to get a slight toe on the ball as he bundled the Liverpool striker over. For Suarez, though, it was another stonewall penalty that should have been given. He continued during his attack on FIFA: “I see a penalty for Cavani because he is cut off by the defender and he puts his body in front of him. Darwin’s is very clear too. “They are not excuses, but incredible penalties are being awarded in this World Cup. And there is the committee of referees and FIFA, and they have to try to explain themselves better, at least.”

Suarez had to play the role of pantomime villain after playing his part in Ghana’s downfall in 2010 in South Africa when he was sent off for handling the ball off the line. Ghana have never quite got over the pain of Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss that night but they will now take some comfort in watching Suarez cry his eyes out at Uruguay’s exit. The Black Stars will feel disappointed with the way they also bowed out of the World Cup after falling to defeat. Uruguay attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice for the South Americans but it wasn’t enough as Portugal and South Korea booked their place in the knockout stages.