Luis Suarez in tears as South Korea score dramatic late winner

Luis Suarez broke down in tears after receiving the news that South Korea had snatched a late winner against Portugal to dump Uruguay out of the World Cup. The South American giants, who have undoubtedly underperformed in Qatar, did everything they needed to do by beating Ghana 2-0 in their final Group H fixture but Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan’s late strike put South Korea through in second place in extraordinary circumstances.
Suarez had started the match and assisted twice before being subbed off for Uruguay in the second half but he cut a devastated, restless figure on the bench as the developments from South Korea’s clash with Portugal filtered through to the Al Janoub Stadium.
Uruguay still had time to turn things around though with eight minutes of stoppage time already added on by the officials – meaning they would still go through if they managed to score one more goal.
Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani had a late penalty call waved away, a decision that Uruguay’s players just could not believe.
Liverpool frontman Darwin Nunez had also gone to ground earlier in the second half under the clumsy challenge of Ghana’s Leicester defender Daniel Amartey.
It meant there was heartbreak for both teams as South Korea’s players and staff watched the final minutes of the match on mobile devices in the middle of the turf at the Education City Stadium.
Suarez couldn’t contain his emotions at full-time, covering his face with his shirt and crying his eyes out – just as he did in 2014 when Liverpool drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Yet the rest of his team-mates soon channeled their frustration into anger by exploding at the officials over their failure to award two second-half penalties.
Fernando Muslera shouted aggressively in the face of the linesman while referee Daniel Siebert quickly got himself down the tunnel before further carnage followed.
Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved a first-half penalty when Andre Ayew wasted a golden chance to put Ghana in front.
After being summoned to the starting line-up, Giorgian de Arrascaeta delivered two goals to put Uruguay ahead – both of which were assisted by pantomime villain Suarez.
But because South Korea were not beating Portugal, who went ahead through Ricardo Horta, Uruguay never really felt the need to push for more goals.
However, South Korea’s inspired comeback completely changed the picture to ruthlessly dump Uruguay out of the tournament – much to the misery of Suarez.
