Luis Suarez in tears as South Korea score dramatic late winner

Luis Suarez broke down in tears after receiving the news that South Korea had snatched a late winner against Portugal to dump Uruguay out of the World Cup. The South American giants, who have undoubtedly underperformed in Qatar, did everything they needed to do by beating Ghana 2-0 in their final Group H fixture but Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan’s late strike put South Korea through in second place in extraordinary circumstances.

Suarez had started the match and assisted twice before being subbed off for Uruguay in the second half but he cut a devastated, restless figure on the bench as the developments from South Korea’s clash with Portugal filtered through to the Al Janoub Stadium.

Uruguay still had time to turn things around though with eight minutes of stoppage time already added on by the officials – meaning they would still go through if they managed to score one more goal.

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani had a late penalty call waved away, a decision that Uruguay’s players just could not believe.

Liverpool frontman Darwin Nunez had also gone to ground earlier in the second half under the clumsy challenge of Ghana’s Leicester defender Daniel Amartey.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo approached by second club preparing ‘crazy proposal’ for summer transfer