Luke Evans Read Your Thirst Tweets, And I Fear He May Be Scarred

You might know him as Gaston from the live-action Beauty and the Beast, as Bard the Bowman from The Hobbit movies, or just from his steamy social media pics.
Well, to celebrate his new series Echo 3, we invited Luke to read some of your very, VERY thirsty tweets about him.
He definitely was not prepared for what was coming…
Things started out pretty tame and Luke even got a little laugh out of it.
But they — like always — escalated very quickly.
The man was too stunned to speak.
And be sure to check out in Echo 3, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+.
