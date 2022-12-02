M. Basketball Travels To Virginia To Open ACC Play

TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won four of its last five games against Virginia, travels to play the Cavaliers on Saturday, December 4, 2022 at the John Paul Jones Arena in the 2022-23 ACC opener for both teams. The Seminoles have won two consecutive games against Virginia including their dramatic, come-from-behind buzzer-beating win over the Cavaliers, 64-63, at Virginia on February 26, 2022 on Virginia’s home court. Matthew Cleveland, the 2022 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, gave the Seminoles the win on a last second shot which gave the Seminoles the ACC road victory. Florida State’s game against Virginia is the first of two times the teams are scheduled to meet this season with the second meeting coming in Tallahassee on January 14, 2022. Following Saturday’s game at Virginia, the Seminoles have a week off for final exams before playing host to Louisville on December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS

…Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton has won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as Florida State’s 79-78 overtime win over No. 5 Duke on January 18.

…Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 and continued on January 18, 2022 with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke.

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 396 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 177 career ACC wins at Florida State.

HAMILTON APPROACHING ACC MILESTONE

Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters Saturday’s game against Virginia with 396 career wins as the Seminoles’ Head Coach in the ACC. He is just four wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in ACC history with 400 or more wins as a coach in the nation’s top conference for basketball. Hamilton is looking to join a select group that consists of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

ACC WINS FINAL INSTALLMENT OF ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE

The Atlantic Coast Conference won the 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge on Wednesday, capturing eight of the 14 games over three days against the Big Ten Conference to win the Commissioner’s Cup. The ACC clinched the 2022 Challenge with Notre Dame’s 70-52 victory over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday. The ACC finished with a 13-8-3 advantage in the event, with ACC teams posting a 152-127 record. This marks the final year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. As announced Monday, the ACC/SEC Challenge will begin in 2023.

HAMILTON PRESENTED WITH PRESTIGIOUS JOE LAPCHICK AWARD IN NEW YOUR CITY

Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club on September 16, 2022. Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach at St. John’s University (1936-47) and the New York Knicks (1947-56), who was well known for his compassion and integrity off the court. The award is given to coaches who exhibit honorable character and who have impacted the game of basketball as did Lapchick. Hamilton is just the fifth head coach from the ACC to earn the award. He joins Georgia Tech’s Bobby Cremins, Virginia’s Pete Gillen, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, and North Carolina’s Dean Smith as Lapchick Award winners from the nation’s top college basketball conference

CLEVELAND NAMED TO JULIUS ERVING AWARD WATCH LIST

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland has been named to the Julius Erving Watch List as the nation’s top collegiate small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It marks the second consecutive season Cleveland has been named to the initial watch list for the prestigious Julius Erving Award. Cleveland is one of three players from the ACC named to the Julius Erving Watch List. He is joined on the list by Dariq Whitehead of Duke and Leaky Black of North Carolina. The award is named for Julius Erving, who attended the University of Massachusetts (1969-71). He averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game during his career.

FLORIDA STATE’S SUCCESS AGAINST VIRGINIA

Beginning with a 69-62 win over Virginia on January 17, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida State is one of only two teams in the ACC with a winning record against Virginia since the start of the 2015-16 season.

FLORIDA STATE’S RECENT WINS AGAINST VIRGINIA

Florida State has won six of its last nine games against Virginia with two of those wins coming in Charlottesville, and one coming against the No. 2 ranked Cavaliers in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament. The Seminoles’ victory over the Cavaliers on March 15, 2019 was the final victory of the season by any team against the Cavaliers who won the NCAA National Championship.

FLORIDA STATE WITH 14 VICTORIES OVER AP TOP 25 TEAMS IN LAST FOUR SEASONS

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against No. 3/3 Virginia with 14 victories over nationally ranked opponents since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Seminoles won a school-record seven games against nationally ranked opponents during the 2016-17 season and have defeated a school-record 58 nationally ranked opponents under head coach Leonard Hamilton. Included in the list of victories over nationally ranked teams since the beginning of the 2018-19 season is a 73-72 win over No. 18/18 Purdue in Tallahassee on November 28, 2019, in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge.

SEMINOLES’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL RECORD OVERTIME WINNING STREAK

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia having won an NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The Seminoles defeated Duke, 79-78, in overtime on January 18, 2022, in Tallahassee for its all-time college basketball record 13th consecutive overtime victory. Florida’s State’s overtime victory Purdue (63-60) allowed the Seminoles to win the championship of the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic. The Seminoles have won each of their overtime decisions since a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 in a game played at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.