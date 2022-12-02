Machine Learning Helps Predict Which Patients Respond to

A machine learning algorithm helped to predict which patients with melanoma respond better to immunotherapy and who would not respond, according to a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and its Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

The DeepTCR system showed efficacy as a predictive clinical tool, but also provided information on the biological mechanisms that underlie how patients respond to immunotherapy.

“DeepTCR’s predictive power is exciting, but what I found more fascinating is that we were able to view what the model learned about the immune system’s response to immunotherapy,” said John-William Sidhom, MD, PhD, first author of the study, in a press release. “We can now exploit that information to develop more robust models, and possibly better treatment approaches, for many diseases, even those outside of oncology.”

DeepTCR uses deep learning to recognize patterns in large volumes of data from amino acid sequences of proteins called T cell receptors (TCRs). These sit on the exterior of the immune system’s T cells while waiting to engage a protein from an enemy, such as bacteria or viruses.

Current immunotherapy drugs, or checkpoint inhibitors, involve proteins that confuse this capacity in tumors, causing the T cells to respond to cancer; however, these drugs have been found to help a limited number of patients, according to the investigators.

The current study used materials collected during the CheckMate 038 clinical trial, which evaluated the efficacy of 1 immunotherapy drug (nivolumab) compared to a combination of 2 (nivolumab and ipilimumab) for 43 patients with inoperable melanoma.

Biopsies of the tumors were taken prior to and during treatment. In the study, no significant differences were observed in patients administered the single drug versus the 2-drug combination. Some patients in both groups responded, whereas others did not.

The investigators used high-tech genetic sequencing to evaluate the TCR collection surrounding each tumor by determining the type and number of TCRs in each biopsy. These data were entered into the DeepTCR program along with which data sets belonged to responders versus nonresponders, and then the algorithm looked for patterns.