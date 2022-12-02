Magic The Gathering: Transformers Secret Lair Superdrop – Here’s

Magic The Gathering’s Secret Lair drops allow players to pick up specialty cards at a premium. Many times, they are reprints of older cards with new art, and other times, they are entirely brand-new cards. However, launching on the Secret Lair site, beginning on December 5, is a brand-new Secret Lair set that feels like an extension of variant cards from the recent set The Brothers’ War. That’s right, Magic is dipping back into Transformers, and here’s everything in the new Secret Lair drop.

The Superdrop consists of three Secret Lair drops: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall; Optimus Prime vs. Megatron; and Roll Out or Rise Up. Individually, these packs cost $30 for regular and $40 for foil. You can also buy all three together for $89 for normal or $119 for foil.

But it’s all about what’s inside the box, right? Like typical Secret Lair drops, the Magic the Gathering cards contained in the drop are separated into the three previously mentioned sets. First up is the land cards, and a quick look at the packaging inside..

Gallery

There are six cards in total in this set: Mountains, Swamp, Forest, Island, Plains, and a secret card (not shown). It features art from David Sondered and Joana LaFuente.

The next set is Roll Out or Rise Up, a six-card set featuring instant, sorcery, and enchantment cards–plus one secret card (again, not shown). Check out the images below–featuring art from Volta Creation–and we’ll go over what each one does.

By Force (Sorcery)

1 Red, X Colorless mana

Destroy X target artifacts

Collective Brutalist (Sorcery)

1 Black, 1 Colorless mana

Escalate–Discard a card

Choose one or more–

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose an instant or sorcery card from it. That player discards that card.

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn.

Target opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

Greater Good (Enchantment)

2 Green, 2 Colorless mana

Sacrifice a creature: Draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature’s power, then discard three cards.

Dramatic Reversal (Instant)

1 Blue, 1 Colorless mana

Untap all nonland permanents you control.

Fabricate (Sorcery)

1 Blue, 2 Colorless mana

Search your library for an artifact card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

True Conviction (Enchantment)

3 White, 3 Colorless mana

Creatures you control have double strike and lifelink.

Finally, there’s Optimus Prime vs. Megatron, which features three double-sided cards–and that one previously-mentioned secret cards. The card stats and information are the same on both sides. It’s all just about if you want your card to be an Autobot or automobile. Check them out.

Gallery

Megatron (Artifact creature)

12 Colorless mana

Trample, infect, indestructible

If Megatron would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, reveal Megatron and shuffle it into its owner’s library instead.

11/11

Optimus Prime (Artifact creature)

11 Colorless mana

Trample, indestructible

If Optimus Prime would be put into a graveyard from anywhere, reveal Optimus Prime and shuffle it into owner’s library instead.

11/11

The Allspark (Artifact)

2 Colorless mana

3 Colorless mana, and tap: Double the amount of each type of unspent mana you have.

These sets are available separately or as one complete Superdrop on the Secret Lair site. It goes on sale December 5 and will be available for purchase until January 6. After the sale closes, the cards will “roll out for good,” so if you’re interested, act quickly.