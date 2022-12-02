Man Utd may finally have world class leader back in brilliant

The No 8 has been one of United’s most influential players under Ten Hag, as you’d expect. However, Ronaldo’s presence and demand to be the focal point of whatever team he’s in has tarnished what he does best – score goals and provide assists.

In the Premier League this season, Fernandes has registered no direct goal contributions in 520 minutes of football while he’s shared the pitch with Ronaldo. With him off the pitch, Fernandes has registered two goals and an assist in 650 minutes, not near the rate at which he’s used to producing at Old Trafford, but an improvement no less.

That said, the proof that Fernandes flourishes without Ronaldo to service goes beyond the start of this season. You simply have to revisit his freakish numbers from his first campaign and a half and compare it to the campaign and a half after the No 7 returned to M16.

