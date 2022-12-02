Man Utd may sign their own Coutinho as Forlan recommends transfer

Former Manchester United star Diego Forlan has advised Joao Felix to test out whether the grass could be greener somewhere other than Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star has struggled to light up the pitch at club level this campaign but he announced himself almost immediately at the World Cup, and United may wish to take note with Erik ten Hag in need of a new forward.

Big things have been expected of Felix since he picked up the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2019, as the best young player in Europe. Since a mega-money move to Atletico, his progress has been steady but slow and his three-goal haul in La Liga this term is hardly anything to write home about.

Now 23 years old, many feel as though Felix is ready to step things up a level and United could provide him with the platform to do so. Cristiano Ronaldo has left an attacking vacancy at Old Trafford after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

Forlan, who once shared a dressing room with Philippe Coutinho, has drawn comparisons between Felix and the Brazilian, suggesting that he could benefit from following his lead.

JUST IN: BBC desperately show rogue World Cup goal as Shearer moans ‘We’ve nothing to talk about’