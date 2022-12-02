Manifest season 4 part 2 and more Netflix shows ending in 2023

It’s been another great year for Netflix, and we’re so excited for all that is to come in the new year. We’ve already learned about many new and returning Netflix shows slated to arrive in 2023. However, some of those returning Netflix shows will be coming to an end next year. If you’re curious to know which shows will be concluding in 2023, all you have to do is continue reading.

The streamer has already confirmed that shows such as The Witcher, Shadow and Bone, Outer Banks, You, Ginny and Georgia and many others will be returning with new seasons in 2023. In addition, some of the new Netflix shows expected to come out next year are Freeridge, Avatar: The Last Airbender, A Man in Full, Lockwood & Co, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story etc.

Although we’re over the moon to see all of our favorite shows return, we can’t help but feel saddened that it will be the last time we see them back on our screens. Many of the shows we’re about to list have gone on for quite some time, and we’ve faithfully watched every season that’s been released. It definitely won’t be easy to say goodbye, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that each show ends on a high note. However, we’re just glad we get to see our favorite shows get series’ conclusions.

Netflix shows ending in 2023

All of the returning Netflix shows listed below do not have official release dates yet, but they’re either confirmed or expected to come out in 2023. To kick off the list, we decided to start with one of the best sci-fi Netflix shows currently streaming, Manifest.

Manifest season 4 part 2

After an amazing first part of Manifest season 4, the sci-fi series will wrap up its story completely when Manifest season 4 part 2 lands on the streamer sometime in 2023. We were so happy to find out that Netflix picked up the show for a fourth and final season after Fox decided to pass on another season. Although we would’ve liked Manifest to have more than four seasons, at least it was given a super-sized fourth season of 20 episodes to conclude the series. As of Dec. 2, the final episodes are currently being edited to perfection in post-production. Show creator Jeff Rake is hoping for a spring 2023 release, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2

Firefly Lane returned with the first part to its second and final season on Dec. 2, and we’re still not over everything that happened in the show, especially that shocking ending. Now, we’re more than ready to see how Tully and Kate’s story will come to an end in Firefly Lane season 2 part 2. Our current release prediction is that the final episodes will be released in either spring 2023 or summer 2023. We believe the earliest we could possibly see the show return is April 2023. Anything earlier than April would make part 2’s release too close to the first part’s release. Netflix typically likes to spread out its parts/seasons to its shows. You can count on us to share the official release date once it’s announced.

Never Have I Ever season 4

One of our favorite fictional group of gal pals will be entering their senior year in the upcoming Never Have I Ever season 4. Once again, viewers will see Devi and her close friend group navigate high school while juggling typical teenage problems and their love lives. However, this will be the last time we see these characters on-screen because Never Have I Ever season 4 is the final season. Who will Devi choose? Will she end up with Ben or Paxton? Maybe she’ll end up with someone new or realize that she doesn’t need to be in a relationship and instead choose herself. We can’t wait to find out! We’re likely looking at a spring or summer 2023 release since that’s when new seasons of Never Have I Ever typically come out. We’ll just have to wait and see what Netflix decides.

The Crown season 6

One of the most expensive Netflix series is expected to end in 2023. We’re talking about the popular historical drama series, The Crown. The Crown season 6 is the final season and will cover the British monarchy from the late ’90s to the early 2000s. This means you can expect the last season to explore the late Princess Diana’s tragic death, among other things. We’re expecting The Crown season 6 to land on Netflix in the fall of 2023. That’s when new seasons of the show are typically released. We’re probably looking at a release date in November since that’s when previous seasons have come out besides season 2. We’ll share the official release date once Netflix reveals it.

Top Boy season 3

Top Boy has been confirmed to end its run on Netflix with a third and final season. Technically, there are four seasons of the British crime drama, with a fifth season coming soon. The original series aired on Channel 4 for two seasons before being dropped. Then, in 2017, Netflix decided to revive the series. The third and fourth seasons premiered on Netflix in 2019 and 2022, but the streamer presented them as the first and second seasons.

The crime drama was renewed for a third season in March 2022. Netflix later confirmed that Top Boy season 3 would be coming in 2023. For now, our best guess is that the third season will come out sometime in the summer or fall of 2023. Of course, we could be wrong, and Top Boy season 3 could come out earlier than what we predicted. We’ll just have to wait and see what the streamer decides.

Which Netflix shows are you sad to see come to an end in 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.