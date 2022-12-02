Matt Goss admits Strictly dancing experience was ‘a lot’ for him

Matt Goss, 54, took part in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing but was voted off in Week Four alongside his dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova. The Bros singer has since admitted to Express.co.uk that he found the Strictly experience “a lot” and very “consuming” as he reflects on the BBC dancing show.

After a jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney, Matt and Nadiya found themselves in the bottom two against Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima.

Matt was the third contestant to be voted off Strictly, with the singer being overcome with emotion when he heard the judge’s result.

Express.co.uk asked Matt how he found the Strictly Come Dancing experience and if wished he was in the competition longer.

He said: “It’s completely consuming, it consumes your whole life.

“I felt very uncomfortable in the beginning in the dancing environment, not for any particular reason. Of course, I would have loved to continue on the show but I’m also proud of how I and Nadia went out.

