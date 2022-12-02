Matt Hancock rubbishes claim Mike Tindall bullied him on I’m a

After seeing the MP, Seann could not contain his laughter and blatantly continued to laugh in the MP’s face throughout their first encounter.

Seann held his hands to his face as he giggled, before stopping to laugh to quip: “Hey, how’s it going?”

The pair then hugged before Seann continued to laugh at the former Health Secretary.

Speaking in the Mole Headquarters, Seann quipped: “Matt Han…. [laughs]…. I can’t… Matt Han… [laughs].”

The first chat then ended with the pair singing Ed Sheeran before being cut off with news of their trial as Matt began to discuss his previous run for prime minister.