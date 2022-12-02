Medical Moment: Using artificial intelligence to save stroke

(WNDU) – Each year, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke.

Every three and a half minutes, someone dies from one.

Getting treated quickly is vital for survival and for a better recovery. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes quicker than ever before.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. 50 percent of patients who have one are left disabled for life.

“The mantra in stroke treatment is time is brain,” explained Jennifer Soun, MD, neuroradiologist at UCI Health.

Neuroradiologists at Univeristy of California-Irvine are studying how artificial intelligence and machine learning can detect strokes quicker than ever before.

“Our goal of this research is to actually, hopefully, improve door-to-treatment times by expediting the diagnoses.

AI uses machine-learning, instantly comparing a cat scan, or brain image, of someone in the ER with images of tens of thousand of previous stroke patients.

“These AI tools actually help us by triaging the cases that might demand urgent attention or the positive cases that should go to stroke treatment,” Dr. Soun continued.

And just as important as diagnosing a stroke, machine learning will soon be able to rule out problems that mimic a stroke. And it will all be done with an app on the radiologist’s cell phone.

“It can deliver results within seconds,” Dr. Soun said.

And faster treatment could mean the difference between being able to move and to speak, or not.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.