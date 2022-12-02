Meghan and Harry’s Netflix show will ‘destroy Royal Family’

A Netflix docu-series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to land on the streaming giant next Thursday. A trailer for the series sparked a frenzy online when it was released earlier this week. Royal author Tom Bower claimed the couple has “declared war” on the Royal Family by creating the programme in a scathing GB News rant.

Tom, who is the author of the book Revenge, which is about Meghan Markle’s life, appeared on Thursday’s instalment of Dan Wootton Tonight.

Host Dan asked the 76-year-old how he felt about the Netflix series, simply titled Harry and Meghan.

Tom began: “If I was in Buckingham Palace tonight, I’d be terrified. It’s their worst nightmare come true because in the syrupy trailer the mournful, tearful, Duchess and Prince talk about their own family and how to protect them.”

“But in the end, it’s a threat, they have declared war,” he claimed. “The war is that, ‘We are going to give our own version of events and we are going to tell it on our terms.'”

READ MORE: Strictly’s Hamza Yassin faces finale blow as expert spots habit