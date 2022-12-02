Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer branded ‘a declaration of war’

Boston Celtics fans would have booed “pretty much everyone who is not from Boston or playing for Boston”, a royal fan who met Kate and Prince William at Wednesday night’s game has said.

The delighted royal watcher, who posts on social media under the alias “Royal Tea”, told Express.co.uk meeting the future King and Queen Consort was something she “never thought would happen”.

The Royal Family aficionado and PR guru, whose Twitter account @UKRoyalTea boasts more than 23,000 followers, said: “I have been a casual royal watcher all of my life. A group of girlfriends and I had a sleepover to watch William and Catherine’s wedding, and I have been following them more closely since.

“Seeing them in person, let alone shaking their hands, was something I never thought would happen, as I live in the US and they so infrequently come here.”

