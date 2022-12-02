Mel B says James Corden is one of the ‘biggest d***heads’ in

Mel B replied: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting – we all work for the same thing.

“So you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

This isn’t the first time James has been criticised this year, with restaurant owner Keith McNally calling out the presenter for his comments to his workers at the Balthazar on two occasions.

Keith took to Instagram to claim James was one of the “most abusive customers” he ever had in his restaurant.