Categories
US

Meta Urges Hands-Off Approach to Regulating the Metaverse

Privacy & Data Security Law

Dec. 2, 2022, 3:00 PM

Meta Platforms Inc. is urging policymakers to hold off on creating new rules governing the metaverse.

In a policy paper released Friday, Meta argues that many of the world’s existing laws and regulations will also apply to activity in the metaverse — a catch-all term that refers to an immersive virtual world that doesn’t yet exist in which users could someday work, play games, shop and interact.

Edward Bowles, Meta’s head of fintech policy, told reporters that regulators could “stymie innovation” if they create an entirely new regulatory scheme for the metaverse.

It’s common for corporations, particularly Silicon Valley …

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.