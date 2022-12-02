MiamiWeb3 Summit kicks off with over 1,000 institutional

The highly anticipated MiamiWeb3 Summit, co-organized by the City of Miami, CTH Group and Atlas, kicked off to be packed with Web3 leaders, policymakers and investors to discuss how to go beyond crypto to shape the future of Web3 . With more than 1,000 attendees, MiamiWeb3 has made its mark as one the largest institutionally focused Web3 events, regardless of the Crypto Winter.

MiamiWeb3 is being held against the backdrop of a global decline across all financial markets, including crypto, which market observers say has entered a “winter.” Despite these conditions, attendance for MiamiWeb3 was overflowing, highlighting that institutional interest in Web3 and crypto transcends current market conditions and that Web3 is here to stay.

Raymond Yuan, founder and chairman of CTH Group and Atlas, said:

“We chose to talk about Web3 at a time when the secondary market is relatively sluggish, because we can finally calm down to think about what stage of the industry we are in, how we can go beyond crypto to focus on the development of Web3, and how we can create more sustainable value.”

MiamiWeb3 has positioned itself as a global platform to drive constructive thoughts for the Web3 industry through the attendance of more than 100 world-class speakers covering all areas of industry, including influential politicians like Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, United States Senator of Wyoming Cynthia Lummis, and crypto-native and Doodles CEO Julian Holguin.

About CTH

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, CTH Group is a leading company in blockchain infrastructure and talent that is driving the Web3 and digital asset ecosystem. Through three distinct business areas, including blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service, venture capital investment and digital asset management, CTH Group’s unique triangular business model offers a dynamic and stable approach to this fast-moving sector.

About Atlas

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 — the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas operates in Asia, North America, and Europe, with plans to expand in other regions. It is one of the world’s largest application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) companies.

