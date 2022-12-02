Missing Chattanooga student’s body found, suspect in custody

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) – An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of a Chattanooga college student who had been missing for several days, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports.

College student Jasmine Pace, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s house on the night of her disappearance.

Pace had sent her location to her mother the night she went missing. Police later discovered Pace’s car at the Signal View Apartments on Mountain Creek, miles from the location she had sent over text. Chattanooga police announced Thursday they had found Pace’s body in the Suck Creek Road area.

At a press conference Wednesday, police said 22-year-old Jason Wen Chen had been charged with criminal homicide in connection to Pace’s disappearance. After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered evidence in Chen’s apartment that led to his arrest. According to the arrest affidavit, large amounts of blood stains showed that Pace was murdered during a violent fight inside the apartment. A Bluestar reaction later revealed more blood that Chen had attempted to clean up.

Pace’s driver’s license, credit cards and abandoned vehicle were also found at Chen’s apartment.

Jason Wen Chen (Williamson County Jail)

According to officials, Chen and Pace were in a relationship for several months before her disappearance. Pace’s last known whereabouts were at Chen’s apartment.

Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by the Nolensville Police Department. Chen was transported back to Hamilton County to face his homicide charges.

Police have reportedly received hundreds of tips in relation to the ongoing investigation.

