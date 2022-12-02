Motorola reveals colourful update, expect its Android rivals to

The shade specialists at Pantone clearly feel like we all need cheering up with the design team choosing a very vibrant pink for this year’s colour of the year. Unveiled at a glitzy event in Miami, this event sets the trend for the 12 months ahead and it appears we will all be lusting after things in Viva Magenta (actual name PANTONE 18-1750).

According to Pantone, this powerful pink represents optimism and joy – something we all certainly need right now. With the 2023 shade now official it’s likely that clothing stores and catwalks will be full of magenta in the spring but it’s not just about fashion and interiors using this tone.

Global tech brands also pay close attention to what colour the world is loving and, thanks to an exclusive partnership with Pantone, Motorola is the first to release a device that features this latest look.

The firm’s super slimline Edge 30 Fusion will receive this bright makeover later this month whilst keeping its borderless 6.55″ pOLED, fast Snapdragon 888+ processor, 5G data speeds and impressive 50 MP camera system.

Those buying one will be treated to a vegan leather finish and colour-matched Vivid Magenta metal edges and camera bump. Express.co.uk has been one of the first to see this device and there’s no question that it looks vibrant and fun.