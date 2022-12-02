MUSIC SCENE: When business gets in the way of jamming

The two longest tenured members of the classic rock band Journey are embroiled in a nasty and very public lawsuit. Founding member and guitarist Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain are at odds over an American Express card tied to the corporation that runs the band’s financial affairs.

While lawsuits amongst band members are not uncommon, what makes this one unusual is that both Schon and Cain are active members of Journey, and have a massive tour scheduled for next year with Toto. Schon and Cain were litigants in a lawsuit against other members of Journey in 2020, which resulted in a significant lineup change.

While most fans do not concern themselves with the business side of the music industry, established bands are big business, and oftentimes disputes arise over royalties, songwriting credits and merchandising deals. Some bands that began as a group of old friends jamming together, in a garage or basement, end as mortal enemies, which makes lucrative reunion tours harder to organize.

One of the highest profile lawsuits amongst band members occurred in 1970, when Paul McCartney sued his then Beatles bandmates in an effort to dissolve the group’s partnership agreement. In later years, McCartney expressed some regret over the lawsuit. As far back as 1970, McCartney noted that his problem was solely with the group’s business manager Allen Klein and he told an interviewer in 2001 that he “ended up having to sue my best friends as a technical matter,” because Klein’s name was not on any of the business agreements.

McCartney did wind up getting some vindication because it turned out Klein was later convicted of tax evasion for selling promotional copies of Beatles albums. McCartney also won the lawsuit against his former bandmates, but the legal wrangling amongst the Beatles may have prevented the possibility of a full Beatles reunion before Lennon’s death in 1980.

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s legal disputes started not long after the band split up in 1972. CCR’s primary singer/songwriter and guitarist John Fogerty’s relationship with his bandmates deteriorated precipitously during the peak of their commercial success from 1968 to 1972, which first led to the acrimonious departure of John’s brother Tom Fogerty in 1971, followed shortly thereafter by the band’s breakup a year later.

In 1985, Fogerty released a solo album titled “Centerfield” which resulted in a famous lawsuit involving Fogerty and his former record label, Fantasy Records. The label accused John Fogerty of plagiarizing a CCR song that he wrote, but eventually Fogerty won the suit.

Three years after John’s brother Tom passed away in 1990, CCR was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and John refused to perform with the surviving band members, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.

In 1995, Clifford and Cook formed Creedence Clearwater Revisited so they could perform CCR songs. John Fogerty promptly sued his former bandmates to get them to stop using a name so close to the original CCR. Eventually the court allowed Clifford and Cook to use the name, but over the years, the group has been involved in other lawsuits.

Other prominent bands have dealt with similar issues. Styx founding member Dennis DeYoung sued his former bandmates in 2000 over the use of the band’s name. The Doors and Grand Funk also had lawsuits regarding the use of band names.

It remains to be seen how Journey resolves their internal legal issues, but with a tour on the horizon, Journey will likely figure out a way to sort things out.