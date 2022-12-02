Nadia Sawalha has fans in stitches as she strips off in Kim K

“Alright guys, SKIMS is launching tights – I’m so excited!” Kim Kardashian’s voice announced in her distinctive American twang as Nadia twirled around massaging her body in a parody of her.

Kim Kardashian is known for her curvaceous figure and her shapewear brand SKIMS has been hugely successful with those looking to slim down their stomachs and mask any lumps and bumps while wearing tight-fitting dresses.

However, 58-year-old Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha made Kim a figure of fun by imitating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as she mouthed along with a voiceover of her.

Nadia paired her beige barely there bra and black underpants with a pair of tights while shimmying around sarcastically beside her wardrobe.

Many fans were in stitches, including Christine McGuinness, who chuckled in response: “Things I love to see on the gram @nadiasawalha is everything!”