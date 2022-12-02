NATO should allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia, Latvia says

NATO should allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia, Latvia’s Foreign Minister has argued. The military alliance official insisted the West “should not fear” the likely consequences of such actions.

Talking in Bucharest earlier this week, Edgars Rinkevics said: “We should allow Ukrainians to use weapons to target missile sites or air fields from where those operations are being launched.”

Kyiv’s Western backers have so far held back on sending weapons capable of striking targets inside Russian territory.

Other NATO officials warned that allowing Ukraine to take out such targets would be a step “too far”.

Michael McCaul, who is set to take over as chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee in January, told Bloomberg that strikes inside Russia “would trigger a massive response from Russia and that truly would escalate the situation”.