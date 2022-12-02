NCIS LA’s Eric Christian Olsen shares candid admission as he’s

Alongside Teresa Palmer, Sarah Wright Olsen welcomed her husband and NCIS Los Angeles star Eric onto the podcast back in November. The husband and wife duo honestly opened up about their lives away from the world of acting and how they’ve dealt with things like grief and parenthood among other topics. Teresa wasted no time in diving deep into the CBS drama star’s thoughts as she quizzed him on the seemingly perfect lifestyle they share on social media.

Teresa opened the podcast episode by asking Eric: “I think when we look at the Olsen family from Instagram, we get a certain perspective, it’s the highlight reel, it’s beautiful.

“I mean you guys are so ridiculously pretty, it’s unbelievable. Just like aesthetically, you’re both beautiful and then you have these gorgeous children and you’re just glamorous and cool and couple goals.

“You travel, you work, tell me about this because we see these little snippets and I wanna know what it’s really like? Give us the stuff beneath that.”

Poking fun at the question, Eric weighed in: “That was such a Jason Bateman question, there were like 75 parts to it.”

READ MORE: NCIS’s David McCallum speaks out on Ducky retirement plans