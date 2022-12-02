New Norway Pavilion Merchandise Collection Arrives in EPCOT – WDW

The Norway pavilion in World Showcase at EPCOT has received another new merchandise collection. This new line is inspired by the national flag of Norway.

Mug – $24.99

The mug is sky blue, and depicts a Stave Church, two puffins, two moose, and a Norwegian flag inside of a Mickey Mouse head.

It is oversized and can hold more than a pint of liquid.

Baking Set – $29.99

This baking set includes one Mickey Mouse cookie cutter, a wooden spoon, and a whisk.

The Mickey cookie cutter is red and of average cookie size.

The wooden spoon has a stave church printed on it.

The whisk is the colors of the flag, red, white, and blue.

Spirit Jersey – $79.99

The Spirit Jersey is the national flag of Norway on the front, along with the logo of EPCOT on the upper right side.

The back of the jersey says “Norway.”

Raglan Shirt – $36.99

The majority of the shirt is covered in Mickey Mouse head outlines. Some are blue, some are red, and a few are the Norwegian flag. Every other Mickey is upside down.

The sleeves are the same blue shown on the Norwegian flag.

The right sleeve reads “Norway EPCOT World Showcase.”

Cup – $14.99

The cup depicts the same design as the shirt, with red, blue, and Norwegian flag Mickey Mouse head outlines.

It’s a 12 ounce glass.

Zip-Up Jacket – $64.99

The zip-up jacket is maroon and has the Norway EPCOT logo on the front, where the “O” is made into a Mickey.

Two pockets are stitched onto the front.

Which Norway Pavilion collection do you like more? This new Norwegian flag inspired line or the floral inspired line?

