New Zealand forces welcome Wallace with Haka – video





The New Zealand Defence Force joined British forces to support the training of Ukrainian soldiers. Since June, the UK and international forces have trained 7,400 Ukrainians across four sites in the UK. A total of 120 New Zealand soldiers greeted Mr Wallace with an incredible Haka dance. Ukrainian soldiers have been learning everything from weapon handling, tactics, and trench warfare to battlefield first aid and the law of armed conflict.

It comes as a mechanical technician has described the “eye-opening” scenes he witnessed in western Ukraine, which highlighted the “powerful emotion and pride” of Ukrainians – many of whom had lost limbs in the war. Matt Simmons travelled into western Ukraine (Lviv and the surrounding area) with a team of two fellow volunteers from community interest company Bridge to Unity – veteran Hannah Jarvis and student Liberty Rose – three weeks ago to join volunteers at Polish non-governmental organisation (NGO) Zintegrowana Sluzba Ratownicza (ZSR), in their mission to deliver aid to Ukraine. They first visited an organisation called Eskulab, which is outside Lviv and provides medical supplies and packs of dried food and energy bars that were being sent to troops on the front line. READ MORE: Kyiv official claims just ‘13,000’ troops lost since Russia invasion

The 42-year-old from Emsworth, Hampshire, told the PA news agency: “I walked in and there was this group of women peeling vegetables on these upturned buckets for hours at a time and they looked so happy with what they were doing and they obviously know the benefit that it’s bringing to troops.” He explained that the vegetables then go through a drying process before being packed and given to soldiers. He said medical supplies were imperative for troops since Eskulab would “often get a call from a unit on the front line who would say that one of our soldiers needs more medicine or medical supplies”. “That’s where our donations have been going and ZSR have been taking our donations to this organisation and so it was really nice to see the impact our work was having,” he added.

He said there was a singer present who sang the winning Eurovision song from Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, as well as some of Queen’s most popular songs, and that others present also joined in. He added that the ZSR and Bridge to Unity volunteers were invited up to the front while the Ukrainian national anthem was sung and they were thanked for the support they offered to the people of Ukraine. Mr Simmons added: “It was so emotional, especially because there were soldiers there who had been injured and many had amputations and lost limbs. “There was one man whose face was completely scarred, he was in a wheelchair and lost both of his legs and he must have been involved in quite a recent bomb blast. “Despite this, when they sang their national anthem, they all put their hands on their hearts and sang with really powerful emotion and pride for their country.”