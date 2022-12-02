Ngozi Fulani denies Buckingham Palace has reached out to her





Ngozi Fulani said she would be “absolutely” willing to meet Palace officials in a bid to stamp out what she believes is “institutional racism”. And she insisted she had experienced a “form of abuse” when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, repeatedly asked where she was “really from” at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The domestic abuse campaigner’s comments came as another guest at the event revealed the 83-year-old Baroness had also quizzed him about his heritage. But last night friends of Lady Susan said she had offered to meet Ms Fulani to apologised to her directly. The Palace moved swiftly to respond when Ms Fulani first tweeted on Wednesday about her conversation at Tuesday’s reception. It said it took the incident “extremely seriously” and officials are said to have made a series of approaches to her through domestic abuse charity Safe Lives, in a bid to express “profound” regret for the “unacceptable” comments. But yesterday Ms Fulani insisted: “I’m telling you categorically – we have not heard from the Palace.” The founder of charity Sistah Space described how Lady Susan, who became a Lady of the Household under King Charles, pushed aside her hair without her consent so she could look at her name badge.

She said: “Abuse doesn’t have to be physical. But if you move my hair without permission, to me, that’s abuse. When you verbally attack me…that is what it is. “You are determined that the answer that I gave you is not one you want to hear. You do not recognise me as British. “And until I acknowledge I’m not, you’re not going to stop. What do I do at that point? I become silent.” Ms Fulani, who was born in London, said she told the Baroness her parents came here in the 1950s from the Caribbean. She recalled: “It was when she said, ‘I knew we’d get there in the end.’ That proved to me, (she was) determined to prove I had no right to British citizenship. “That reminds me of the Windrush conversation where, 50 to 60 years on, people who were born here, worked here or have given so much, can just be thrown out. “It’s a difficult conversation, but we’re going to have it. Institutional racism is a problem all over the UK. “It’s in the police. That’s been established. It’s in the fire brigade. That was established. It’s even in parts of the NHS. It is a problem. And it’s in Buckingham Palace. “They need to review their whole policy on equality and race. They need to have a conversation with the people who say they are affected. “If we want positive change…we listen and we take action.”

Ms Fulani also dismissed suggestions Lady Susan’s comments were down to her age, rather than racisim. She asked: “Are we saying that because of your age you can’t be racist?” Lady Susan – Prince William’s godmother god- – apologised and resigned after the incident at Queen Camilla’s reception, which was aimed at highlighting violence against women and girls. But a top lawyer at the event said the Baroness had also asked about his nationality. Nazir Afzal tweeted: “I was at the Buckingham Palace reception at which Lady Hussey questioned the heritage of a brilliant domestic violence expert, Ngozi Fulani. “She only asked me my heritage once and seemed to accept my answer – Manchester currently! Racism is never far away.” Mr Afzal is the former chief prosecutor for North West England, who recently led the review that found the London Fire Brigade institutionally racist and misogynistic. A friend and ex-colleague of Lady Susan – who Queen Elizabeth chose to accompany her to Prince Philip’s funeral – said it was “hard to believe” she had been caught up in a racism row.

Former Royal Butler Grant Harrold said: “You know, it’s not acceptable, regardless of who you are. But from my point of view, it was surprising because…seeing how she works, it just was out of character. “It’s quite hard to believe and you have to pinch yourself a little bit.” Prince William backed his godmother’s decision to resign. Kensington Palace issued a strong statement, saying: “Racism has no place in our society. It is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.” The Palace said King Charles and Camilla had been made aware of the situation.

But former BBC Royal Correspondent Peter Hunt warned: “Charles and William’s problem is the focus is already shifting from the actions of one woman to broader questions about whether Buckingham Palace is institutionally racist.” Last night Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “It wouldn’t be right for me to comment on matters to do with the royal palace. They’ve acknowledged what’s happened and made an apology.” He added: “Some of the things I experienced when I was a kid and a young person I don’t think would happen today because our country has made incredible progress in tackling racism. “But the job is never done and that’s why whenever we see it we must confront it.”