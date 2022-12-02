Nobody 2 With Bob Odenkirk Likely To Film Next Year

The action comedy Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk introduced the comedy icon in the world of action movies and became a sleeper hit last year. Directed by Hardcore Henry’s Ilya Naishuller and written by John Wick creator, Derek Kolstad, Nobody follows a mild-mannered family man who, after his house is robbed, returns to his dangerous former life, making him the target of a vengeful drug lord.

Even with Kolstad stating that there is potential for a crossover between the John Wick franchise and Nobody despite being made by Lionsgate and Universal, but having created both and had ties with the producers of both, any rumblings of a direct sequel have been sporadic. Even with Kolstad working on the script and even 87Productions tweeting out how excited they were for Nobody 2, no official confirmation has been given for the film.

Talking to Collider during a press event for Violent Night, producer Kelly McCormick, who happens to be married to David Leitch, co-creator of John Wick, updated the situation with the Nobody sequel and her prospects for the future with a possible franchise.

“We hope to make it [Nodoby 2’s production] next year, so fingers crossed,” she said. “So our theory is you don’t need to make a good sequel just to make a sequel. We need to make a great sequel. And so it’s about making sure that we get it right. And if we do, I think there’s a lot of hope that we can go next year.”

Nobody grossed $27.6 million in the United States and Canada, and $29.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $57.5 million, against a production budget of $16 million. It was released when theaters were just starting to open again after the first year of the pandemic, but reviews were generally positive.