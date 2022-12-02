Categories
UK

Norway nears end of herring quota as weekly catches ease


Norwegian vessels had another relatively busy week of spring-spawning herring fishing in week 47 of 2022 (Nov. 21-27), with their quota almost completed, according to the latest update from electronic auction house Norges Sildesalgslag. […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.