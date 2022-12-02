Norway seeks to reap benefits from Odisha’s growth potential:

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): Norway is one of the partner countries which participated in the ongoing Make in Odisha summit in the state capital city.

Odisha offers minerals, energy and most importantly vast coastlines which is an added advantage for trade.

“Odisha is growing more rapidly than average of India and the state is clearly a potential. We really hope to see that we reap benefits from this potential and also contribute to the continued growth and development of Odisha,” Norwegian Ambassador of India Hans Jacob Frydenlund told ANI on the sidelines of the event.

For India, Norway has four focus areas – oceans, climate, environment and energy.

On being asked what is Norway’s focus area for the coastal state Odisha in particular, the Ambassador said it will particularly aim at oceans and energy.

Besides, Christian Rodrigo Valdes Carter, Country Director, Innovation Norway at Royal Norwegian Embassy, talking to ANI, said, most of the Norwegians’ businesses are currently active in traditional industry hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and they are looking at the expansion of the activities in India.

“The reason why we are here (in Make in Odisha) is that there is interest from the Norwegian industry, specifically in the areas where Odisha has great advantages like mining, steel, iron ores, heavy industries, as well as the new areas that we called the thrust sector,” Carter said.

About Odisha, he said the state is interesting because of the developments stride it made over the years and provides stability – both in the political and industrial contexts.

“Stability and predictability are of course important when we are looking at capital-intensive investments,” he added. (ANI)