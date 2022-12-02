Norwegian government unveils export strategy for offshore wind

The strategy, unveiled on 1 December 2022, is the first in a number of ‘All Norway’ export initiatives.

“Norway will become a world-leading offshore wind player,” said the Minister. “We have technology and expertise from the maritime industry and the offshore oil and gas industry.

“At the same time, Norwegian business has a unique ability to adapt. If the industry and the state invest purposefully and quickly, Norwegian players have a solid opportunity to take market-leading positions in the offshore wind market.”

The government’s aim is to increase Norwegian exports other than oil and gas by 50% by 2030 and at the same time cut overall greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55%. In order to reach the export target, the government has launched an export reform programme in which government and business join forces. Investment in offshore wind was proposed by the National Export Council and will be the first investment in the export reform programme.

The Minister said the targets for investment in offshore wind are “ambitious and come from the business community itself. By 2030, we will take 10% of the global offshore wind market, which entails a turnover of approximately NKr85Bn. If we succeed in this decade, we will succeed in the next five decades,” the Minister said.

“The offshore wind market is growing rapidly, and if we position ourselves well on the global market, we can secure jobs and export income for many years to come.”

The government is setting aside NKr50M to NKr90M to invest by the end of 2023, depending on the size of contribution from business. The most important measures in the initiative are the strengthening of the export-oriented policy apparatus which will contribute to promoting the Norwegian offshore wind sector abroad.

The initiative also provides for closer coordination of the policy actors through Team Norway. A common brand will be developed for the Norwegian offshore wind sector, with a particular focus on sustainability and the environment.

The Minister said Norway will also build competence among Norwegian companies through the ‘Entry Programme Offshore Wind’ so that Norwegian players are in a good position to compete for international contracts.

“If Norway is to become a world-leading player in the global offshore wind market, this requires a powerful, targeted and coordinated effort,” said the Minister.”

Responding to the announcement, trade association Norwegian Offshore Wind said the action outlined by the government would enable Norway to become a leading force in floating offshore wind.

Norwegian Offshore Wind Cluster manager Arvid Nesse said, “The industry has been waiting for a long time for a more ambitious plan and we are satisfied with today’s announcement. It will be interesting to see how it will be implemented, but the strategy of more coordinated effort and marketing is good.

“We are glad that the Minister has a target of a 10% share of the market, but when it comes to floating offshore wind, we can achieve an even higher market share. That’s why the main impact really has to be focused on floating offshore wind.”