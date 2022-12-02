Nurses ‘pushed to last resort’ of striking as proposals thrown





Nurses were “pushed to the last resort” of striking after their proposals for improved pay were thrown out by Health Secretary Steve Barclay, the industry’s leading union has claimed. The NHS is potentially facing a huge winter crisis this month with up to 100,000 nurses set to go on strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will stage the biggest strike action of its kind for the sector when they walk out on December 15 and 20.

Nurses and other nursing staff will take action at half of the locations in England where the legal mandate for strikes was secured in November. There will also be strike action at every NHS employer in Wales except one and throughout Northern Ireland. Last month, Scotland avoided a similar fate when an improved pay offer from the Scottish Government was accepted. Pat Cullen, General Secretary and Chief Executive of the RCN, said: “Ministers have declined my offer of formal pay negotiations and instead chosen strike action”. But he launched a furious attack against the Government, accusing ministers of “pushing nursing staff to the last resort of taking strike action”.

When asked what impact the nurses’ strikes could have on patient appointments, emergency treatments, hospitals and the wider NHS, Mr Cullen told Express.co.uk: “Where life is in danger, care will of course be provided, and the nurse will be there. “But patients are already at risk and that’s why we are doing this. There aren’t enough nurses to keep people safe and our dispute is as much about patient safety as it is about pay – “patient safety” was on every ballot paper and will be key to negotiations. “It is unacceptable that the government are choosing to ignore the voice of nursing and push nursing staff to the last resort of taking strike action, rather than entering into formal negotiations with the RCN about fair pay which would tackle the nursing workforce crisis.” He added: “Nursing staff have suffered a decade of real terms pay cuts and there are now record numbers of nurse vacancies in the NHS. READ MORE: Top cancer charity says tackling NHS cancer backlog is ‘pipe dream’

“They have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve. “We are striking as much for patients as for ourselves. Workforce shortages and low pay have made care unsafe and we won’t stand by while our patients suffer.” Mr Cullen also claimed there is a “crisis in our NHS because nurses are leaving” as they are struggling to live on the salaries afforded to them by the Government. In a further furious attack, he said: “The goodwill and expertise of the profession is being exploited by governments across the UK. Nursing staff have suffered a decade of real terms pay cuts and there are now record numbers of nurse vacancies in the NHS. DON’T MISS

“No nurse wants to strike, but the Government’s refusal to tackle the workforce crisis and low pay has left us with no choice. “With 47,000 nurse vacancies in England’s NHS alone, a pay rise for nurses isn’t just about fair pay – it’s about retaining and recruiting enough nurses to safely care for patients. “Nursing staff are standing up for patients when we do this. The public knows it and that’s why they are supporting us.”

Health Secretary Mr Barclay has insisted his “door is open” to resume talks with health unions to avoid strike action and that he is “very happy to continue dialogue” with the RCN. He said: “Our priority is keeping patients safe. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate but inevitably strike action will have an impact on services. “My door remains open to the RCN if they want to discuss ways we can improve nurses’ working lives.”