Outdoors | Cherry Lake Press catalog covers environment, state

Any youngster growing up in Illinois should know that “L stands for Lincoln” or perhaps even that “D stands for (John) Deere and “E stands for eastern ribbon snake.”

Cherry Lake Press, based in Ann Arbor, Mich., specializes in publishing children’s books that introduce children, as young as pre-schoolers, to basic facts about their home states, animals, plants, the environment and various other topics – including the “Alphabet” series.

Another book geared to young Illinois readers is “Prairie Numbers.” And, there is “Little Illinois” a board book that shows the state bird, flower, tree and animals. The book is filled with rhyming riddles that is geared toward showing youngsters what makes Illinois so special.

“It’s a lot about habitat, and building background knowledge,” said Amanda Gebhardt, editorial director for Cherry Lake Press. “We have a little series on glow in the dark animals. We have one on the many different birds of the Everglades.

“Anywhere from pre-K up to middle school we have titles in just about every subject – how to books, science and nature and math – almost anything you can imagine.”

The books are geared to readers of various skills within those age groups. The books are colorful, easy to read and designed to grab the attention of young readers.

“We’re really trying to inspire passions and help students find out what their passions are about,” Gebhardt said.

Several hundred new titles are published each year. Cherry Lake Press has its own editorial team while also working with librarians and teachers. Their books are frequently found on the shelves of school libraries.

“We have an extensive catalog,” Gebhardt said. “We are always looking for what people are interested in and what is grabbing their attention. A big part of our focus is encouraging students to look up and look around, ask questions and find answers.

“We have an editorial staff. And we have a team of authors that we work with. At Cherry Lake we reach out to them every year. We talk to librarians and our advisory boards, what trends are you seeing? We also look for also what are curriculum goals. Right now, reading and math scores are down. We’re looking for high interest books but also books that help students build their confidence and skills.”

There is also a series of biographies, the Itty-Bitty Bio series, for beginning readers, kindergarten and first grade. Cherry Lake Press will publish a biography of Tecumseh next spring, featuring a photo of the statue of the legendary chief found at Glen O. Jones Lake.

Cherry Lake Press books can be found at major bookstores, independent stores, or online through Amazon or cherrylakepublishing.com. In order to insure delivery of books by Christmas, customers in Illinois should order by Dec. 17.

The children’s books normally retail for about $15-25 for hardcover volumes and $8-15 for paperbacks.