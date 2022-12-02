Palace bracing for ‘truth bombs’ as Netflix promises new voices





The Royal Family is preparing themselves for further “truth bombs” in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new docuseries, according to new reports, after it was revealed it would feature interviews with those who had not yet discussed the pair publicly. Netflix published a first-look trailer of the series on Thursday, which showcased a host of previously-unseen photographs of the couple.

The six-part series, “Harry & Meghan”, will explore “the other side” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship. All episodes will be available on the streaming service from December 8. In a voice-over in the trailer, as the montage plays, Prince Harry can be heard saying that “no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors”. Addressing the camera, he adds: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Before the end of the clip, Meghan can be seen questioning the audience: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” In a statement released in tandem with the trailer, the streaming giant called the series “unprecedented”, featuring testimony from both previously-unheard voices within the Duke and Duchess’s story and from academics. Netflix said: “At its core, their relationship looks like many others: They met, had a whirlwind romance, fell in love, got married, had children, and built a life based on shared values and mutual support of each other’s work and ambitions. “But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple. READ MORE: Lady Susan ‘thrown under the bus’ in ‘massive overreaction’

“Theirs is one of the most high-profile love stories in history, and even the most plugged-in fans and followers of their story have never heard it told like this before.” The streaming giant then continued that the docuseries will look at “the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the Royal Family”. It added: “The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family and the Commonwealth at large.” But following the release of the new material, the Royal Family is bracing itself to face further “truth bombs” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to MailOnline. DON’T MISS:

The couple has heavily criticised the Royal Family in the media since they stepped back from royal duties in March 2020. They quickly relocated to Meghan’s home state of California, where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. The deal with Netflix was announced by the couple’s Archewell Foundation shortly after they made the move across the pond.

The Duke and Duchess said their “focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added they hoped Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.