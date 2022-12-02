Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex

Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex.

Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021.

He was assistant coach to Trevor Bayliss with the England men’s side from 2015-19, their partnership credited with implementing a new positive approach to England’s one-day cricket, culminating in the 2019 Cricket World Cup victory at Lord’s.

Prior to working with England, Farbrace worked as the head coach of Sri Lanka and helped to secure victory at the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup.

“I’m delighted to be joining Sussex and I’m really looking forward to helping everyone at the club to achieve their ambitions,” Farbrace said.

“It is a fantastic club that has produced many fantastic players for both Sussex and England.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity of working with the players and coaches to drive the performance of the team forward.

“We should be very focused on developing our own players, as well as developing players to play for England at all levels, but also winning trophies for the members and the club.”

Sussex CEO Rob Andrew said: “We are all delighted Paul has agreed to join the club.

“His all-round experience is exactly what we have been looking for when we made the decision to return to one head coach across all formats and I am confident he will enable our team to fulfil its full potential.

“He shares the club’s ambitions to produce our own players, develop players for England and win trophies for Sussex.

“We have a very exciting few years ahead as we see the young talented players develop further in Sussex colours.”

Durham appoint Ryan Campbell as head coach | Mickey Arthur extends time at Derbyshire

Elsewhere, Durham have announced the appointment of Australian Ryan Campbell as their new head coach.

The 50-year-old, who has spent four years in charge of the Netherlands men’s national side, has agreed a three-year deal with the county.

Upon taking the role, Campbell said: “I am extremely honoured to be appointed Durham’s head coach and I can’t wait to get started.

“I will be working with some of England’s best cricketers as well as a young squad full of talent and I hope to bring an attacking, no-fear style of cricket to the club.”

Campbell will replace James Franklin, who left the County Championship Division Two side at the end of last season.

Derbyshire’s head of cricket Mickey Arthur, meanwhile, has signed a three-year extension to his deal.

The appointment of the vastly experienced South African, who has coached his country on the international stage as well as Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was seen as a major coup and he has now committed himself for the long haul.

The 53-year-old, who is currently working with Galle in the Lanka Premier League, said: “I’ve always said that Derbyshire is a county close to my heart since working with the likes of Eddie Barlow and Fred Swarbrook, and my first season with the club has only made that feeling grow.

“Supporters have made me feel instantly welcome, we have a squad full of potential and I’m looking forward to developing it and challenging for silverware at the very top of county cricket.”