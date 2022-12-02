Paul makes ‘huge Fury purse offer’ as negotiation details emerge

Jake Paul has reportedly offered Tommy Fury a massive £1.6million ($2million) purse to face him in the ring. The news comes after Paul revealed he had sent Fury a seven-figure contract that he claims is six times more lucrative than the Mancunian’s last payday against Rolly Lambert on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji undercard in Dubai.

“Tommy Fury…the contract is with your team. 7 figures. 6x what you made in your last fight. You signing right?” Tweeted the ex-Disney actor.

Now, YouTube boxing commentator Wade Plem has claimed he knows the exact amount on offer. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “BREAKING: I Just spoke to a source w/ inside knowledge of the Jake and Tommy fight negotiations that CONFIRMED @tommytntfury has been offered 2 Million Dollars to fight @jakepaul…”

The massive offer is equal to the combined purse of Paul and Tyron Woodley when they rematched each other in December.