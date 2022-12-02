Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per

With older people feeling the pinch of the cost of living, Attendance Allowance might be able to help. The payment is designed to assist those of state pension age who have a disability or condition severe enough that they require help or supervision.

The benefit has helped Carol, a woman in her 70s, who reached out to Age UK when her husband was unwell.

She needed help to claim Attendance Allowance, and the charity were able to guide her through the process.

Carol explained: “A lot of older people might not want to apply for any sort of help financially, they feel that it’s degrading.”

Carol said she felt “if it’s through Age UK, then it feels possible”. She added: “That’s the important thing – Age UK is for us. They were fantastic at helping to get the AA sorted for me, especially when my initial claim was turned down.”

The charity has said benefits such as this can be a “lifeline” for older people, particularly given the financial challenges currently facing many.

READ MORE: Canadian MP furious as 125,000 expats have frozen state pension