Pensioners urged to share views on raising state pension to £380

At the time of writing, the petition has garnered over 109,600 signatures, and argues the state pension is “too low”.

The petition continued: “We want the Government to increase the basic state pension to £19,760 a year (£380 a week), and extend this to anyone aged 60 or over.

“This should lift thousands out of poverty, and give our elderly folk more spending power and help grow the economy.

“The Government should restore the state pension age back to 60 for men and women.

“People should not have to wait until their mid to late 60s to claim the state pension, as many people have worked from a young age, and their health deteriorates long before they are able to claim the state pension.”

However, the petition has already met a roadblock on its journey towards this debate.