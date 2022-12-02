Categories
Peterborough 1-2 Barnsley: Tykes continue promotion charge

Barnsley continued their charge with a 2-1 triumph at fellow promotion chasers Peterborough.

A moment of brilliance from Luca Connell gave Michael Duff’s men an early advantage as they claimed a fourth consecutive Sky Bet League One win.

The Irish midfielder’s first goal in English football was worth the wait as he expertly controlled the ball with his chest before steering a 25-yard half-volley past Posh keeper Lucas Bergstrom.

The hosts hauled themselves level in the 21st minute as Jack Taylor arrived in the box to head a classy right-wing cross from Kwame Poku into the bottom corner.

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris found himself in the unusual position of producing a goal-line clearance to prevent Jack Aitchison from restoring the Barnsley lead before then firing wide with a good chance of his own at the other end.

Taylor then headed over a Joe Ward corner with the final touch of the first half, but the contest was settled by Adam Phillips just after the hour.

The red-hot Barnsley man bagged a fifth goal in his last six games in the 61st minute as he received a huge helping hand from Bergstrom, who fumbled the low 25-yard strike into his own net.

It was a costly error from which Posh could not respond as they slumped to a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.



