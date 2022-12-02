Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.71) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.29).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.17. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($5.74). The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

