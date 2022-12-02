Plymouth 0-2 Port Vale: James Wilson double sinks Argyle

James Wilson’s second-half double for Port Vale gave them a 2-0 win at Plymouth, which ended the Pilgrims’ nine-match winning home run.

Vale took the lead from a 65th-minute corner when Nathan Smith’s goalbound header was turned past goalkeeper Michael Cooper by Vale striker Wilson.

Within six minutes Vale had doubled their lead with Wilson firing home on the spin after latching on to substitute Dennis Politic’s pass down the left.

Soon after Niall Ennis’ shot beat diving Vale keeper Jack Stevens but cannoned off the foot of the post as Argyle piled on late pressure, without managing a breakthrough.

Earlier, Danny Butterworth’s thumping eighth-minute volley had to be turned over the bar by Cooper.

Five minutes later Cooper was again called into action, smothering another thumping shot from Butterworth after he cut in from the left.

Bali Mumba came close to opening Argyle’s account with four minutes of the first half remaining, firing inches wide after exchanging passes with Ennis in the box.

Ennis had a thumping deflected strike well saved by Stevens before striker Ryan Hardie skied the bouncing ball over, clipping the bar.