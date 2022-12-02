President Joe Biden Seemingly Called Out Kanye West’s Recent

Ye’s latest antisemitism controversy began after an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show. Throughout his interview, Ye made a number of antisemitic stereotypes, engaged with Holocaust denialism, and even flatly said, “I like Hitler.”
Later that day, Ye was suspended from Twitter for “incitement to violence” after he tweeted a swastika inside a Star of David.
Although Biden did not reference Ye by name, he tweeted from the @POTUS account, “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure.”
“And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity,” he concluded.
