Prince William greeted by JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy

Prince William met with Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F Kennedy, ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony set to take place later this evening. They are touring the JFK Presidential Library and Museum together, just hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales were set to meet with US President Joe Biden.

William was set to be joined by Ms Kennedy as the royal couple spoke at the opening of the Earthshot Prize awards on Wednesday, however she was stuck in New York due to bad weather and missed the event.

The Earthshot Prize awards are named after JFK’s famous “Moonshot” speech. The awards commemorate individuals who have made a significant contribution to environmentalism.

At the opening, William thanked all the “hardy Bostonians braving the rain this evening” amid cheers from those gathered outside at the event.

He added: “Boston was the obvious choice to be the home of the Earthshot Prize in its second year. Sixty years ago President John F Kennedy’s Moonshot speech laid down a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity.