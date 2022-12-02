Princess Beatrice ‘can’t miss’ in classic British staple

Princess Beatrice was pictured last night, December 2, attending a party for her friend Alice Naylor-Leyland’s brand, Mrs Alice. Alice was celebrating three years of her company with close friends at De Gournay, a wallpaper shop in London that Alice had previously collaborated with.
Beatrice wore a simple but stylish outfit – she opted for a British staple, a Burberry trench coat.
Called ‘The Kensington’, the coat is long and camel-coloured with a large collar and buttons running down its centre.
The coat is made of cashmere and is still available on the Burberry website for a huge £2,790.
Describing the garment, Burberry said: “A classic trench coat reimagined in Italian-woven cashmere, tailored to our Kensington fit. The design is highlighted with a Vintage check undercollar.”
The heeled boots seemed to be suede, and matched Beatrice’s black dress, which was just about visible underneath her coat.
Her auburn locks were styled in waves down her back, and she wore minimal make-up.
Beatrice posed with her friend, Nina Flohr, who looked equally as stunning in a Valentino cape.
Called the Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cape, the garment was wine red. Nina donned it with a white bloise and a maxi skirt.
The blouse had slightly puffy arms, and the skirt featured shades of purple.
Royal fans were quick to comment on Beatrice and Nina’s outfits, with mixed reviews.
User @___iane__ said: “I don’t know why, but somehow Nina Flohr manages to turn good pieces into a ‘miss’. I like that she is unique and doesn’t follow the classic royal ‘style rules’, but something’s going wrong.”
Catherine Duncan wrote: “Beatrice looks nice but Nina somehow manages to miss the look every single time!”
Martina Schippers commented: “Beatrice looks great. Nina…well I like it when people want to be different and don’t follow the style rules. It is however a fine line between looking different and a great look and looking almost ridiculous because wanting to look different and not taking into account your height and body type.
“She looks at least 15kg heavier and about to go to bed. But maybe she can explain it? Maybe she is just sticking her tongue out to all of us…to our fashion rules.”[sic]
User @martinchi94 said: “You can’t miss with Burberry trench in any colour. Great look.”
User @dusica2137 wrote: “Bea looks amazing.”
User @luxmeagainpreloved added: “They both look very pretty. Each one so different. Love Nina’s cape – the Max staple. Bea’s trench is so crisp, tailored and city chic! Their beautiful smiles are the perfect accessory.”
