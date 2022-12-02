Princess Beatrice ‘can’t miss’ in classic British staple

Princess Beatrice was pictured last night, December 2, attending a party for her friend Alice Naylor-Leyland’s brand, Mrs Alice. Alice was celebrating three years of her company with close friends at De Gournay, a wallpaper shop in London that Alice had previously collaborated with.

Beatrice wore a simple but stylish outfit – she opted for a British staple, a Burberry trench coat.

Called ‘The Kensington’, the coat is long and camel-coloured with a large collar and buttons running down its centre.

The coat is made of cashmere and is still available on the Burberry website for a huge £2,790.

Describing the garment, Burberry said: “A classic trench coat reimagined in Italian-woven cashmere, tailored to our Kensington fit. The design is highlighted with a Vintage check undercollar.”

READ MORE: Camilla ditches fashion traditions Queen Elizabeth used to follow