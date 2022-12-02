Quentin Oliver Lee dies aged 34 from colon cancer, wife confirms

Quentin Oliver Lee, 34, died in early hours of the morning on December 1 with his wife Angie by his side. In an emotional Instagram post, Angie wrote that she “held his hand tight and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away” during his final moments.

“To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched. If we let him, he made us better people.”

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven.

She continued: “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.

Hundreds took to the comments to pay their respects after hearing the sad news.

The Phantom of the Opera star Derrick Davis wrote: “Oh my heart [breaks]. Praying continued peace and the embrace of heaven over all of the family.”

Social media stars, The Jurgys, added: “He was a kind and positive man who spread light wherever he was. I’m so sorry for your loss Ang. We love you.”

And Aladdin castmember Michael Maliakel echoed: “What a gift to have known you and watched up close as you shared your immense talents with the world. Peace to you and your beautiful family, my tall friend.”