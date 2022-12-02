Questions to consider before welcoming a pet into your home

Before making a commitment to add a pet to the family, here are some things to consider first.

Some families might consider pets as holiday gifts, and even Maryland’s incoming governor Wes Moore said he has promised his children a puppy.

“We really take a conversation-based approach to our adoptions process,” said Amanda Novotny, a spokesperson for the Fairfax County, Virginia, animal shelter.

“We just talk to people what species would best fit their lifestyle and then within that species, what individual animal are they most interested in potentially adopting.”

Anyone who’s going to be living in the house with that animal should ideally meet the pet before the adoption happens.

“We encourage people who have dogs at home already to bring their dog in to meet the potential new doggy sibling to see if they get along. We really have a comprehensive adoption package here at the shelter,” Novotny said.

You can see video on how to choose a pet on the county’s Department of Cable and Consumer Services.

“Will you be able to live with pet hair, a little box, or the occasional wear-and-tear caused by pets?” the video’s narrator asks. “Will everyone in your home welcome an animal?”