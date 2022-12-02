Rita Ora Addressed Rumors That She’s “Becky With The Good Hair”

If these words do not make a lick of sense to you, allow me to take you back to the bygone era of 2016. The year Beyoncé’s Lemonade came out and nothing else of note happened. The album in general deals with Jay-Z’s infidelity, and it’s in the song “Sorry” where Bey explicitly sings, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”
Naturally, the whole entire world went into a frenzy as to who said Becky could be. Enter Rita. A few days after Lemonade was released, she posted a picture of herself wearing a lemon bra and what appeared to be a “J” necklace on her snapchat. Given that Rita used to be signed under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the rumor mill fatefully began to churn.
When asked about the lemon bra and “J” necklace in a recent interview with Louis Theroux, Rita replied, “It literally was a coincidence.”
“I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it round and then it looked like a J.”
When Louis then asked if the post was “designed to intrigue,” Rita continued, “No, that was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with.”
“You’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt and that’s what’s insane. I had to just sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘not Becky.’”
Rita has previously denied being Becky, saying in 2016, “If I were Becky with the good hair, wouldn’t I actually have to have good hair? Look at it. It’s all weave and extensions.”
Source link