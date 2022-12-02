Rita Ora Addressed Rumors That She’s “Becky With The Good Hair”

If these words do not make a lick of sense to you, allow me to take you back to the bygone era of 2016. The year Beyoncé’s Lemonade came out and nothing else of note happened. The album in general deals with Jay-Z’s infidelity, and it’s in the song “Sorry” where Bey explicitly sings, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”