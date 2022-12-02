Rod Stewart humiliated after receiving gift from Elton John

The ITV host was joined by co-presenter Alison Hammond along with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and columnist Sonia Sodha.Following the news that Sir Elton John will headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival, Dermot was quick to lift the lid on the two legends’ relationship.

Speaking to Alison and the featured guests, Dermot said: “I was interviewing Rod Stewart right.

“And Rod Stewart and Elton used to be very close, so they used to buy each other really lovely sort of birthday presents.”

The superstars have an ongoing love-hate relationship that dates back to when they were neighbours in London back in the seventies.

Dermot continued sharing anecdotes from his interview with the Maggie May singer, who admitted to Dermot that he and Elton would often exchange humorous gifts.

