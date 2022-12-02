Rose-Haynes helps reconnect adopted, biological families through

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Through DNAngels, a non-profit founded in 2019, Cherokee Nation citizen Aimee Rose-Haynes is a part of team of more than 60 volunteers who are dedicating their time to help reunite individuals with their biological parents.

While reunification is the goal, knowing one’s genetic ties can also help with pinpointing medical history.

“I think everybody deserves the right to know who their moms and dads are, and also know what their medical history is,” Rose-Haynes, an associate director and genetic genealogist for DNAngels said.

To begin the process, clients can visit the DNAngels’ website and sign up to “Request a Search Angel.” Clients will then be put in touch with an “intake team” before moving forward. Rose-Haynes added when searching for a biological parent there is no cost to the client, but due to legal reasons clients must be over 18.

“They will guide them through the whole process of granting us access to a family tree that we can edit and work in so that every bit of the work that we do belongs to the client,” Rose-Haynes said. “Then we have our angels, or genetic genealogist, work the case. Then we have a support staff of researchers who help us with things that are a little bit trickier to find.”

DNAngels uses an individual’s autosomal DNA test to help pinpoint family genealogy.

“We use the search results to triangulate DNA matches and split them in half from those who belong to your maternal side and who belong to your paternal side. Once we get those matches split up, we start looking at the family trees,” Rose-Haynes said. “So, sometimes we have to go so far back to like a third great grandparent…and start working down to the present time and see where our DNA matches lead us to.”

Since inception, Rose-Haynes said DNAngels has solved over 2,500 cases with a solved rate of 98%. She added that the average solve time is “a week or less,” but not all cases are the same.

“The other 2%, we don’t give up on those, they kind of go on an on-hold status. We…check back with them one to three times a year…and then we revisit that case until it’s solved,” Rose-Haynes said. “Thirty-eight percent are solved in one day or less and 31.5% is solved in one week or less. About 18.5% is solved in 30 days or less. And then we have 2.2% that took more than a year to solve.”

While working on cases, especially longer ones, Rose-Haynes said clients become almost like family.

“Once we do solve a case, that doesn’t mean our clients are done with us. We have a lot of support services for whatever our clients may need. We also assist as best as we can for the unification process,” Rose-Haynes said.

Rose-Haynes has been working in genealogy for approximately 25 years and with genetic genealogy since 2015. She said she became interested in both so she could find out more about her family history and find medical history after her daughter became sick.

“I got into genealogy…because I wanted to know who else was in my family. We (Native Americans) weren’t U.S. citizens for so many years. Before the Dawes (Act of 1887), there’s not much of anything,” she said. “When my daughter got sick and had a chronic illness that we didn’t know what it was, that’s when the DNA came into it. So, that’s when…I was like, ‘OK, this can help other people, too.’”

As for being Cherokee, Rose-Haynes said she has made it her “personal mission” to help find birthparents for all “of our brothers and sisters that are out there that were either adopted…(or) whatever their history is.”

“I get them in touch with their family so they can reconnect with that little bit of culture that they have lost,” she said. “There’s a lot of them out there. They have no clue about their history, anything about their heritage, their culture, none of that. So, it makes my heart feel good that I’m able to reconnect them with their biological families.”

For more information, visit dnangels.org or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.